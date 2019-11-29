Royal Boone Jennings, Jr., died Wednesday, November 27, 2019, at the North Mississippi Medical Center. He was born July 26, 1941, in Arkansas to Royal Boone Jennings, Sr., and Anna Loyce Gaines Jennings Davis. He was a member of Wallerville Baptist Church. He was retired from South Central Bell. He served in the U. S. Navy. He was an avid golfer and fisherman. He was a devoted family man who loved his grandchildren beyond measure. Services will be at 1:00 p.m. Saturday, November 30, 2019, at United Funeral Service with Bro. Johnny Rakestraw officiating. Burial will be in Wallerville Cemetery. United Funeral Service is in charge of the arrangements. He is survived by his wife: Barbara Nell Treadaway Jennings; 2 sons: Allen Jennings (Alicia) of Blue Springs and Michael Jennings (Amanda) of Mantachie; 4 sisters: Audrey Nell Clement (Bob), Betty McNeely (Auzzy), Lawanda Russell (David), and Deb Raines (Bill); 1 brother: Richard Jennings (Kathy); 7 grandchildren: Caroline Jennings, Avery Jennings, Emily Jennings, Ethan-James Jennings, Hayli Gordon (Tyler), Kaylan Gray (Steve), and Loagan Carter; and 1 great-grandchild: Tyler Reece Gordon. He was preceded in death by his parents. Pallbearers will be Wayne Treadaway, Steve Treadaway, Avery Jennings, Robert Norwood, Benji Vanlandingham, Jay Mills, Trevor Sides, and T. D. Freeman. Honorary pallbearers will be the Wallerville Baptist Church Senior Adult Men's Sunday School class. Visitation will be from 11:00 a.m.-1:00 p.m. Saturday, November 30, 2019, at United. In honor of Mr. Jennings service to his country United Funeral Service will fly the U. S. Navy flag during his visitation and service. For online condolences please visit www.unitedfuneralservice.com.
