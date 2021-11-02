Robert "Bobby" Jennings, 87, of Booneville passed away on Sunday, October 31, 2021 at Baptist Memorial Hospital in Booneville. He was a member of the Booneville Church of Christ. Bobby loved working, riding the gator, checking on his cattle, and going out to eat especially with the Hardees' Breakfast Club, and he loved aggravating his grandchildren who he loved. Funeral services will be at 2:00 P.M. on Thursday, November 4, 2021 at McMillan Funeral Home with Bro. Jim Estes and Bro. Allen Casteel officiating. Burial will be in the Piney Grove Cemetery. Visitation will be on Wednesday, November 3, 2021 from 5:00 P.M.- 8:00 P.M. at the funeral home and until service time on Thursday. He is survived by his wife Frances Miles Jennings; his daughter, Ginger Jennings Goff (Chris); his grandchildren, Austin Goff and Tucker Goff. He is preceded in death by his parents, William Austin Jennings and Mauveline Martin Jennings; and his sister and brother-in-law, Virginia Jennings Beaumont and Charles Beaumont. Pallbearers will be Greg Hardin, Robert Davis, Eddie Allen, Billy Voyles, Lee Kendrick, Mike Kelley, Matt Murphy, and Bill Eaton. Condolences may be left at mcmillanfuneralhome.com
