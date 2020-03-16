Tupelo-William Tate Jennings, 81, passed away Sunday, March 15, 2020 at the Reed Green House of Traceway Retirement Community. He was born November 24, 1938 in Meridian, the son of Tate and Colene Webb Jennings. William served in the U.S. Army and was a retired Captain with the Mississippi Highway Patrol. He was a member of First Baptist Church of Plantersville. He is survived by his sister, Jeannette Jacobs of Oregon, special friends, Dan and Jo Nelle Brown of Meridian, and several nieces and nephews. While there will be no local services friends are invited to leave expressions of sympathy at www.peguesfuneralhome.com
