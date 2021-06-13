Jerry W. Jerden, Sr., 74, passed away Saturday, June 12, 2021, at his daughter's residence in Tishomingo, MS. Services will be on Monday, June 14, 11 a.m. at Belmont City Cemetery. Burial will follow at Belmont City Cemetery.

