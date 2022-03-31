Jemal Jernigan , 53, passed away on March 19, 2022, at North Mississippi Medical Center in Tupelo. Jemal Miguel Jernigan born in Muncie, IN to the late Imogene Jernigan and the late Willie B. Jernigan. Grew up in Atlanta, GA. He graduated from South Metro in 1990. Jemal relocated to Tupelo, MS in 2015. Jemal enjoyed attending Caring Heart & Hands Adult Daycare Center, Lee County Public Library, watching TV, and monthly outings to restaurants with his sister and friends of family. Special thanks to friends of family Sabrina Wilson Bradley and Thomas "Doc" Robbins and the services from Three Rivers (Medicaid Program) Funeral services will be held on Sunday, April 3, 2022 at Community Directors in Nettleton at 7pm. Community Funeral Directors of Nettleton in charge of arrangements. He is survived by Sheila B Jernigan his sister and caregiver, one brother Adalbert Jernigan ( Mammie) of Valdosta, GA, nephews Jason(Aquilla) Dilworth of Tupelo, MS and Brandon Dilworth of Nettleton, MS.
Funeral homes often submit obituaries as a service to the families they are assisting. However, we will be happy to accept obituaries from family members pending proper verification of the death.
Sign A Guestbook
Offer a personal message of sympathy...
You'll find individual Guest Books on the page with each obituary notice. By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. .
From a Guest Book, you may log in with your user account to leave a message. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that. Otherwise, it's simple to create a new one by clicking on the Create "Sign up" button and following the simple steps on the Sign Up page.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Add an entry as Guest
Thank you for helping us ensure the comments are appropriate and encouraging. If you feel that this comment is not helpful, please report it by clicking the link in the comment.