Juanita W. Jernigan, 96, passed away Thursday, October 24,2019 at Baptist Memorial Golden Triangle in Columbus, MS. She was born in Tippah county, December 8,1922 to Lee and Ethel Bryant Harrington. She was a member of Calvary Methodist Church in New Albany. She was known for her great cooking. She was a former inspector at MFC Eggplant. Funeral services will be Monday, October 28,2019 at 11:00 am at United Funeral Service Chapel with Bro. Ronnie Goodwin officiating. Burial will be in the New Albany City Cemetery. She is survived by two daughters, Bobbie Bragassa (Tim) of Johns Creek, GA and Glenda Palmore (Chuck) of Destin, FL; one son, Eddie Jernigan (Cindy) of Columbus, MS; five grandchildren and sixteen great grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her husband, Van Jernigan, her parents and one brother J. E. Harrington. Visitation will be Monday, October 28,2019 at United from 10:00am until 11:00 am. Memorials can be made to the Alzheimer's Association or to Calvary Methodist Church. For guest registry and online condolences visit www.untiedfuneralservice.com
