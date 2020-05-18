NETTLETON -- Romie Jernigan, 73, passed away Thursday, May 14, 2020, at North Mississippi Medical Center in Tupelo. Services will be on 5/20/2020 11:00 AM at Blackwood Grove Missionary Baptist Church 30305 Camargo Rd Nettleton, MS 38858. Visitation will be on May 19, 2020 4:00 PM - 6:00 PM at Blackwood Grove.. Burial will follow at Blackwood Grove Cemetery.

