Mr. Leonard Lanell Jernigan, Sr. 66, passed away Monday, September 16, 2019. He was born September 17, 1952 to the late Ada Bell and Roy Jernigan. He accepted Christ in his life at an early age and joined the New Zion M.B. Church. Leonard was a graduate of Itawamba Community College and a graduate of Shannon High School. He was employed with Tecumseh Products for over 40 years. He is survived by his wife of 40 years Laura Dilworth Jernigan. Three Children: Candice LaKia Smith of Shreveport, Louisiana, Leonard Lanell Jernigan, Jr and Lashunda Aisha Jernigan of Saltillo, Mississippi; One Sister: Mary Lou Douglas of Dallas, Georgia; A special cousin/brother: Dr. Jimmy Barnes of Tupelo, Mississippi; Six Grandchildren: Tyler Jernigan of Nettleton, Mississippi; Beyonica and Taveon Smith of Shreveport, Louisiana; Skylin and Saige Jernigan of Tupelo, Mississippi; and, Kyns'leigh Partlow of Saltillo. Mississippi and a host of nieces, nephews and other relatives and friends. Celebration of Life services will be held Saturday, September 21, 2019 at 11 a.m. at New Zion M.B. Church, 140 Pinecrest, Plantersville, MS. Interment Immediately following at New Zion Church Cemetery. Visitation will be Friday, September 20, 2019 from 4-6 p.m. at N.L. Jones Funeral Directors. Expressions of sympathy may be left at www.nljonesandsons.com or on Facebook at N.L. Jones Funeral Directors. "A Pillar of Strength in Time of Need."
