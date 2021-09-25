Virginia Ann Bruce Jernigan, 84, died Thursday, Sept. 23, 2021 at NMMC in Tupelo after a period of declining health. Virginia Ann, as she was known by those who knew her best, was born in Sherman, Ms. on January 31, 1937 in Sherman to the late Talmadge Harrison Bruce and Veron Philips Bruce. She graduated from Sherman High School in 1955 where she was a star basketball player. Virginia lived several years in Montgomery, Ala. before returning to Tupelo over 30 years ago. She spent her working life in retail sales in several venues in the hospitality industry. An avid and committed bingo player, Virginia Ann enjoyed conversation with anyone, loved to cook and made a mean fudge, was a fan of Elvis, Coca Cola and Dr. Pepper and dogs. She was a Baptist. A service celebrating her life will take place at 11 AM Monday, September 27, 2021 at the Tupelo Chapel of Holland Funeral Directors with Bro. Danny Jackson officiating. Private burial will take place at Macedonia Cemetery. Visitation will be from 9 AM-service time on Monday at the funeral home. For those unable to attend, the service may be viewed at www.hollandfuneraldirectors.com/Livestreaming. Virginia Ann is survived by her son, Kenny Bates and wife, Teresa of Tupelo; her grandchildren, Kimberly Culpepper, Brandi Bates, Robby Bates, Brett Bates, Haley Speaks, Jonathan Gray and Brice Gray. 15 great grandchildren. a special niece Patsy Harris of Tupelo and a special friend loved like a sister, Linda Witt of Tupelo. She was preceded in death by her sons, Butch Bates and Robert Bates, a sister, Emogene Cayson and a brother, Wade Bruce. Condolences may be e mailed to hollandfuneraldirectors@comcast.net
