NEW ALBANY - Jerry Brent Mauldin, 56, passed away Tuesday, May 25, 2021 at his home in Memphis, Tennessee due to colon cancer. He was born on May 25, 1965 in Jackson, Mississippi, the son of Jerry Bruce Mauldin and Swanda Mauldin Boyd.
He is survived by his mother, Swanda Mauldin Boyd (James), sister Lynn Harp (Rick); his nieces and nephews, Stephen Dawe (Samantha), Taylor Dawe, and Scotty Dawe (Heather), all of New Albany, Mississippi; great niece, Mylan Dawe and great nephews, Brayden and Lucca Dawe, all of New Albany, Mississippi.
He was proceeded in death by his father, Jerry Mauldin and his grandparents, Cody and Ruby Newsum and Jack and Annie Lee Mauldin.
Arrangements will be private to the family.
