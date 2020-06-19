Brenda Joyce Baxter Jeter, 74, passed away Friday, June 12, 2020 at Columbus Hospice in Columbus, GA. She was born November 24, 1945 at her family home in Ozark Community in Itawamba County, MS.
A Celebration of Life to honor Brenda will be held Friday, June 19, 2020 at 2:00 p.m. at Northside Baptist Church in Columbus, GA; also Sunday, June 21, 2020 at 2:00 p.m. at Ozark Baptist Church in Ozark Community in MS, with Bro. Bill Adams officiating. There will be a private graveside interment following at Kirkville Cemetery.
She leaves behind memories to be cherished by her five children, Lisa (Jeff) Holt, Mantachie, MS, Jeff (Kim) Hutcheson, Acworth, GA, Aimee (Jamie) Mann, Tyrone, GA, Emily (Dan) Moore, Cataula, GA, Camille (Chase) Atkinson, Columbus, GA; her 14 grands, Danelle (Jamie) Akins, Tennielle (B.J.) Holt, Matthew (Kristin) Holt, Brooke (Nathan) Sheffield, Hunter Hutcheson, Alyssa Hutcheson, Abby (Richard) Mann, Steven (Courtney) Moore, Brian (Haley) Moore, Josh (Brittany) Grantham, Madison (Travis) Ramey, Dillon Arnett, Olivia Arnett, Jack Atkinson; her 14 great grands, Harley, Jacob, Jalen, Ally, Lily, Ellee Kate, Mattie Brooke, Aisley, Bryson, Emma, Corbin, Kinsley, Blakely and Sadie; her sister Peggy Phifer, Tucson, AZ, and many other cherished family and friends.
She was preceded in death by her parents W.C. and Nora Baxter, her husband Billie Jeter, her sister and brother-in-law John Lee and Bobbie Lou Warren, brother-in-law Jimmy Phifer, and father of her children, Horace Hutcheson.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Columbus Hospice in Columbus, GA and Ozark Baptist Church in Ozark, MS.
