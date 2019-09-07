Martha Ann Lee Jeter, 77, passed away Friday, September 6, 2019 at her home. She was born December 8, 1941 to Columbus Chambus "C.C." Lee and Mary Hattie Bell Yarbrough Lee. She was a graduate of New Albany High School Class of 1960. She was a pharmacy technician at Hospital Pharmacy for twenty-two years. She was a homemaker, but taught kindergarten at KiddyLand Day Care in Ecru. She enjoyed antiques, thrift shopping and taking care of her cats. She was a member of the Homemakers Club and was a member of West Ingomar Church of the Lord Jesus Christ, where she taught Sunday School for many years. Funeral services will be at 11:00a.m. Monday, September 9, 2019 at United Funeral Service with Rev. Clift Jeter, Rev. Glenn Dendy and Rev. Stanley Jeter officiating. Burial will be at Glenfield Memorial Park. United Funeral Service is in charge of the arrangements. She is survived by her husband, Jerl Jeter; two daughters, Machella Jeter Jones (Johnny) of Blue Mountain and Alisha Jeter of New Albany; and one brother, Carlton Glenn Lee of New Albany. She was preceded in death by her parents. Pallbearers will be Jeff Lee, Steve Lee, Mason Lee, Rodney Page, Charles Jeter and Johnny Jones. Visitation will be Sunday, September 8, 2019 from 5:00p.m. until 9:00p.m. at the funeral home. For online condolences and guest registry, please visit www.unitedfuneralservice.com
