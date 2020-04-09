BALDWYN -- Mary Nicole Jewell, 40, passed away Sunday, April 05, 2020, at University Medical Center in Jackson. Services will be on Saturday, April 11, 2020 at 11:00 A.M. at Agnew Funeral Chapel in Baldwyn. Visitation will be on One hour prior to funeral time only 10 family member allowed to enter due to covid-19 policy at Burial will be in old Sandhill cemetery in Baldwyn Agnew & Sons Funeral Home in charge of arrangement. Family and friends may sign the guestbook at www.agnewandson.com. Burial will follow at .

