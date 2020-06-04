WOODLAND, MS -- Lizzie Mae Jimerson, 96, passed away Friday, May 29, 2020, at Floy Dyer Manor in Houston, MS. Services will be on Graveside services Saturday, June 6, 2020 at 1:00 p.m. at Pleasant Ridge Church Cemetery in Woodland, MS. Visitation will be on Friday June 5, 2020 from 5:00 to 7:00 p.m. with safety policies implemented. at Montgomery Mortuary in Houston, MS. Montgomery Mortuary of Houston, MS in charge of arrangements.. Burial will follow at Pleasant Ridge Church Cemetery in Woodland, MS..

