WOODLAND, MS -- Lizzie Mae Jimerson, 96, passed away Friday, May 29, 2020, at Floy Dyer Manor in Houston, MS. Services will be on Graveside services Saturday, June 6, 2020 at 1:00 p.m. at Pleasant Ridge Church Cemetery in Woodland, MS. Visitation will be on Friday June 5, 2020 from 5:00 to 7:00 p.m. with safety policies implemented. at Montgomery Mortuary in Houston, MS. Montgomery Mortuary of Houston, MS in charge of arrangements.. Burial will follow at Pleasant Ridge Church Cemetery in Woodland, MS..
Tags
Recommended for you
Add an entry as Guest
Report
Watch the guestbook. Stop watching this guestbook.
Sign A Guestbook
Offer a personal message of sympathy...
You'll find individual Guest Books on the page with each obituary notice. By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. . From a Guest Book, you may log in with your user account to leave a message. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that. Otherwise, it's simple to create a new one by clicking on the Create "Sign up" button and following the simple steps on the Sign Up page.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Add an entry as Guest
Thank you for helping us ensure the comments are appropriate and encouraging. If you feel that this comment is not helpful, please report it by clicking the link in the comment.