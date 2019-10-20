Jamye Carolyn Jinkins, 86, passed away October 19, 2019 at New Albany Health and Rehab. She was a member of Woodland Baptist Church where she was very active. She loved working at North Pontotoc School as a cafeteria worker and especially loved all the kids she came in contact with. She enjoyed spending time with and cooking for her family, grandchildren, and friends. She is survived by her children, Bill and Pam Jinkins, Red Bay, AL and Terry and Shelia Jinkins, Shannon, MS; 7 grandchildren; 20 great grandchildren; 1 great great grandson; 2 sisters, Joyce Swain and Shirley Wages; 1 brother, Glen Kennedy; and several nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her husband of 64 years, Ernest Lee Jinkins; her parents, Vera and Archie Kennedy; and a sister, Jeanette Stegall. Services will be Wednesday, October 23, 2019 at 11AM at Woodland Baptist Church with Bro. Justin Varnon officiating. Burial will follow in Pleasant Grove Cemetery. Tutor Memorial Funeral Home of Pontotoc is in charge of arrangements. Pallbearers: Tyler Jinkins, Cody Jinkins, Casey Jinkins, David Clark, Cliff Caudle, and Rodney Mallory. Visitation will be Tuesday, Ocober 22, 5-8PM at the church and Wednesday, October 23, 10AM until service time at the church.
