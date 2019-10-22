Lena Maye Johnsey, 70, passed away Saturday, October 19, 2019, at her home. She was born November 11, 1948, to Manley B. and Lena Wilemon. She was retired from Chrysler. She enjoyed collecting pigs, flower gardening, and spending time with her grandchildren. A Celebration of Life service will be at 11:00 A.M. Thursday, October 24, 2019, at McMillian Funeral Home with Bro. Josh Westmoreland officiating. Burial will be in Jumpertown Cemetery. She is survived by her husband, Norm Johnsey; three sons, Jeff (Selina) Robbins, Kevin (Olivia) Aldridge and Brian (Davalee) Aldridge; one daughter, Patty (Kevin) Glidewell; one step-son, Vincent, (Randi) Johnsey; two brothers, Gerald (Juanita) Wilemon and Perry Wilemon; four sisters, Sue (Billy) Michael, Joanne (Clyde) Hancock, Nita Lawson and Martha Young; 22 grandchildren; and two great-grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her parents; and her twin sister, Faye Senter. Pallbearers are Mitchell Wilemon. Josh Aldridge, Caleb Christiansen, Tristian Brown, Chris Paul Stuart and Matthew Brown. Visitation will be Wednesday from 5:00 P.M. until 8:00 P.M. at the funeral home. Condolences may be left at www.mcmillanfuneralhome.com.
