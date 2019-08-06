FULTON -- Annie Marie Johnson, 68, passed away Saturday, August 03, 2019, at her home in Fulton,MS. Services will be on Thursday, August 8, 2019 at 2 p.m. at N.L. Jones Funeral Directors. Visitation will be on Wednesday, August 7, 2019 from 4-6 p.m. and family hour from 5-6 at N. L. Jones Funeral Directors. Burial will follow at Shiloh Cemetery, Fulton, MS. Expressions of sympathy may be left at www.nljonesandsons.com or on Facebook at N.L. Jones Funeral Directors. "A Pillar of Strength in Time of Need.".

