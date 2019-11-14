Antonio Johnson, 56, resident of Union County and beloved son, father, brother, grandfather and friend, passed away Friday, November 8, 2019 at North Mississippi Medical Center following an extended illness. A Gathering of Family and Friends will be Friday, November 15 from 1 PM to 3 PM in The Memory Chapel of New Albany Funeral & Cremation Care located at the intersection of Hwy 30 and W. Bankhead. A Service of Remembrance for Antonio will be at 2 PM Saturday, November 16 at Immanuel Baptist Church, 51 Cunningham Rd, Macon, Ms 39341. Antonio was born April 6, 1963 in St. Louis, MO and is the son of Ruby Johnson of St. Louis, Mo and the late Robert Smith. He was employed in the food industry for much of his life. A Christian, Antonio was blessed and devoted to his large loving family. He enjoyed cooking and will be missed by all that knew him. In addition to his mother, survivors include his daughter, Antonisha Johnson of Zion, Illinois and a host of brothers, sisters, grandchildren, nieces and nephews. The staff of New Albany Funeral & Cremation Care invites you to share memories with the Johnson family at www.nafuneralsandcremations.com (662)539-7000
