Minnie M. Johnson-Avant, 89, passed away Sunday, May 23, 2021, at her home residence in Maben, MS. Services were held Thursday, June 3, 2021 at 11:00 AM at Johnson Family Cemetery. Visitation was held Thursday, June 3, 2021 from 10:30 AM - 11:00 AM at Johnson Family Cemetery. Burial followed at Johnson Family Cemetery.

