ABERDEEN -- Mary Johnson Bean, 58, passed away Wednesday, June 24, 2020, at University Methodist Hospital in Memphis. Services will be on Fri, July 3, 2020 at 1 p.m. at Oddfellows Rest Cemetery. Visitation will be on Thur, July 2, 200 from 4 to 6 p.m. at Belle Memorial of Aberdeen.

