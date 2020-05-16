Betty Joe Johnson, 84, passed away Friday, May 15, 2020, at Landmark Nursing and Rehabilitation Center in Booneville. She was born July 28, 1935, to Garvin and Opal Cunningham. She was a member of Mt. Nebo United Methodist Church, and worked for Marietta Manufacturing. She enjoyed working in her yard, flowers and listening to the Happy Goodmans. A Celebration of Life Graveside Service will be at11:00 A.M. Saturday, May 16, 2020, at Little Brown Cemetery with Bro. Glenn Jones officiating. Services are under the direction of McMillan Funeral Home. She is survived by one son, Ricky (Robbin) Johnson; one daughter, Marilyn (Max) Wilson; one brother, Bryant (Mary) Cunningham; four grandchildren, Marca (Danny) Williams, Marlee Perkins, Nikki (Kevin) Oaks and Brett Johnson; and seven great-grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her husband, Billy Joe Johnson; her parents; and one brother, Quthol Cunningham. Condolences may be left at www.mcmillanfuneralhome.com.

