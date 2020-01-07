Betty Steele Johnson, 82, passed away Tuesday, January 7, 2020, at her residence. She was born September 24, 1937 to the late John Thomas Steele and the late Rutha Ammons Steele in Itawamba County. She retired from nursing after many years of service. She was a member of Mt. Vernon Baptist Church. Betty enjoyed nursing, fishing, cooking, gardening, and most of all, she enjoyed taking care of her grandchildren. Services will be at 2:00 pm on Thursday January 9, 2020 at Senter Funeral Home with Bro. Lloyd Minor, and Bro. Bobby Jarrell officiating. Burial will be in Mt. Vernon Baptist Church. Visitation will be from 5:00 pm to 8:00 pm on Wednesday, January 8, 2020 at Senter Funeral Home. Senter Funeral Home has been entrusted with teh arrangements. She is survived by her son; Terry (Kristie) Johnson of Fulton, 4 daughters; Teresa (Terry) Fortune of Fulton, Donna Whitten of Fulton, Rhonda Johnson of Vernon, AL, and Kim (Don) Wilson of Fulton, grandchildren; Dustin (Brenteney) Fortune, Matthew (Carol Ann) Fortune, Jennifer (Chris) Terry, Nicole Duke, Eric (Heather) Wilson, Summer (Hobie Kemp) Wilemon, Lacey (Kyle) Underwood, Stacey (Chandler) Crawford, Austin (Chelsea) Johnson, Lindsay (Cory Tutor) Armstrong, Jacob Armstrong, and J.T. Johnson, great grandchildren; A.J., Brayden, Peyton, Kinleigh, Ellie Ann, Lanie, Whitley, Shaylen, Austin, Addiston, Marli Kate, Jaylee, Emma, Preston, Avery, Lexie, Jade, Kyler, Kensley, Brantley, and Masen and a sister; Pearl Rogers of Fulton. She was preceded in death by her husband, James Johnson, her parents, 3 brothers, and 4 sisters. Online condolences can be expressed at www.senterfuneraldirectors.com
