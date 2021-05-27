Billy J. Johnson, 78, passed away on Tuesday, May 25, 2021 at his home. He enjoyed drag racing, dirt track racing, and especially spending time with his children. He was a truck driver and he was of the Church of God faith. Funeral services will be at Waters Funeral Home on Saturday, May 29, 2021 at 1:00 p. m. with Bro. Jim Mooney officiating. Burial will be in Prentiss Memorial Gardens. He is survived by his wife of 47 years, Nadine Fair Johnson of Wheeler; (3) daughters, Stephanie Gorskey (Marty) of Wheeler, Teresa Rainer and Susan Rodgers; son, Randy Johnson (Susan) of Wheeler; brothers, Johnny Johnson (Martha) of Nettleton and Jerry Johnson of Tupelo; (7) grandchildren; (2) great-grandchildren; host of other family and friends. He was preceded in death by his parents, Woodrow W. and Mattie Mae Alexander Johnson; (1) sister; (2) grandchildren; (1) brother. Pallbearers will be Ray Fair, Carl Fair, Jeff Kelly, Adam Lindsey, Andrew Johnson and Jacob Gorskey. Visitation will be at the funeral home on Saturday from 11:00 a.m. until service time @ 1:00 p. m. Expressions of sympathy may be sent to the family @www.watersfuneralservice.com

