Billy J. Johnson, 78, passed away on Tuesday, May 25, 2021 at his home. He enjoyed drag racing, dirt track racing, and especially spending time with his children. He was a truck driver and he was of the Church of God faith. Funeral services will be at Waters Funeral Home on Saturday, May 29, 2021 at 1:00 p. m. with Bro. Jim Mooney officiating. Burial will be in Prentiss Memorial Gardens. He is survived by his wife of 47 years, Nadine Fair Johnson of Wheeler; (3) daughters, Stephanie Gorskey (Marty) of Wheeler, Teresa Rainer and Susan Rodgers; son, Randy Johnson (Susan) of Wheeler; brothers, Johnny Johnson (Martha) of Nettleton and Jerry Johnson of Tupelo; (7) grandchildren; (2) great-grandchildren; host of other family and friends. He was preceded in death by his parents, Woodrow W. and Mattie Mae Alexander Johnson; (1) sister; (2) grandchildren; (1) brother. Pallbearers will be Ray Fair, Carl Fair, Jeff Kelly, Adam Lindsey, Andrew Johnson and Jacob Gorskey. Visitation will be at the funeral home on Saturday from 11:00 a.m. until service time @ 1:00 p. m. Expressions of sympathy may be sent to the family @www.watersfuneralservice.com
Tags
Recommended for you
Add an entry as Guest
Report
Watch the guestbook. Stop watching this guestbook.
Sign A Guestbook
Offer a personal message of sympathy...
You'll find individual Guest Books on the page with each obituary notice. By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. . From a Guest Book, you may log in with your user account to leave a message. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that. Otherwise, it's simple to create a new one by clicking on the Create "Sign up" button and following the simple steps on the Sign Up page.
Latest e-Edition
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Add an entry as Guest
Thank you for helping us ensure the comments are appropriate and encouraging. If you feel that this comment is not helpful, please report it by clicking the link in the comment.