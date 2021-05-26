Billy Johnson, 78, passed away Tuesday, May 25, 2021, at his home in Wheeler. Services will be on Saturday, May 29, 2021 @ 1:00 p.m. at Waters Funeral Home . Visitation will be on Saturday 11:00 - 1:00 p.m. at Waters Funeral Home. Burial will follow at Prentiss Memorial Gardens.

djournal.com

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) entries

Sign the guestbook.

Add an entry as Guest

Thank you for helping us ensure the comments are appropriate and encouraging. If you feel that this comment is not helpful, please report it by clicking the link in the comment.

Add an entry
Stop watching this guestbook.