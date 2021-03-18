Billy Johnson

Billy Johnson, 74, was born on August 18, 1946 to the late Will and Jo Ellen Clemmer Johnson. Mr. Johnson transitioned to be with the Lord on March 11, 2021 at Magnolia Regional Health Center. He is survived by his wife Theresa Johnson, four sons: Charles McPeters, Norfolk, Virginia; Bill Johnson, Kenneth Johnson both of Chicago, Ill, and Brian Johnson of Ripley, MS. Five daughters: Leslie Allen, Melissa Johnson both of Chicago, Ill, Kinya Johnson, Tequila Spight both of Tiplersville, MS and April Spight of Ohio; One sister Jo Ann Miller of Indiana and seven brothers: Andy Johnson of San Antonio, Texas, Dan Johnson, Ray Johnson, Bobby Johnson all of Chicago, Ill, John Johnson of Starksville, MS, Lee Johnson of Ripley, MS, and Larry Johnson of Milwaukee, WI. Visitation will be held Friday, March 19, 2021 from 4:00pm. - 6:00p.m. at Foster and Son Funeral Home in Ripley, MS. Graveside Service will be held Saturday March 20, 2021 at 11:00a.m. at Adkins Chapel Church Cemetery in Blue Mountain, MS. The body will lie in state one hour prior to service. To view and sign the guest registry please visit www.fosterandsonfuneralhome.com

