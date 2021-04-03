85, passed away on Tues, March 30, 2021 at Shearer Richardson Nursing Home in Okolona. Bobbiette Johnson was born to her late parents, Frank Neal and Easter Nathan-Neal on Jan. 31, 1936 in Buena-Vista. Bobbiette Johnson is survived by three daughters; Brenda Faye (Norris) Hykes of Okolona, Cynthia (Donald) Blanchard of Okolona, and Stephanie (Johnny Parker) Johnson of Okolona. Two sons; Anthony C. Johnson of Okolona and Jermaine M. Johnson (Kurstin Carouthers) of Okolona. There are also a hosts of grandchildren, great-grandchildren, nieces and nephews. Bobbiette Johnson was preceded in death by her husband; Coleman Johnson, Sr. Daughter; Linda K. Chapman. Son; Coleman Johnson, Jr. Sister; Dovie Lusk, and brother; Forest Neal. The visitation will be Mon., April 5, 2021 from 4-6 pm at Williams Memorial. Face masks are required with a no gathering policy. The graveside service will be Tues., April 6, 2021 at 2:00 pm at Pleasant Grove MBC cemetery in Buena-Visa. Please wear your face masks and continue to social distance. Williams Memorial Funeral Home is in charge of all arrangements.
