Bobby E. "Bob" Johnson, 78, passed away Sunday, March 8, 2020, at North Mississippi Medical Center in Tupelo. He was born September 18, 1941 to the late Trindall Johnson and the late Johnnie Devall Johnson in the Peaceful Valley Community in Itawamba County. He retired from Mueller Industries in 2006 after 36 years of service. He was a member of Mt. Vernon Baptist Church. He enjoyed gardening, mechanicing, being outdoors, watching Fox News, and keeping the roads hot with his son Jeff. He was a very loving husband, father and pawpaw. Services will be at 3:00 pm on Wednesday March 11, 2020 at Senter Funeral Home with Bro. Lloyd Minor, and Bro. Mike Deaton officiating. Burial will be in Fulton City Cemetery. Visitation will be from 5:00 pm to 7:00 pm on Tuesday, March 10, 2020 at Senter Funeral Home. Senter Funeral Home has been entrusted with the arrangements. He is survived by his wife of 52 years, Debbie "Deb" Johnson of Fulton, son; Jeff Johnson of Fulton, 2 daughters; Kristie (Terry) Johnson and Keisha Davis, both of Fulton, grandchildren; Lindsay Armstrong, Jake Armstrong, J.T. Johnson, Elaina (Alex) Kingsley, Jeffrey Johnson, Chase Gholston, Tyler Davis, Hunter Davis, and Rylan Bennett, all of Fulton, 1 great granddaughter; Tatum Kingsley of Fulton, and a host of step grandchildren and great grandchildren, and a sister; Betty Lou (Billy) Sizemore of Amory. He was preceded in death by his parents. Pallbearers will be his grandsons, Bro. Jake Armstrong, J.T. Johnson, Jeffrey Johnson, Tyler Davis, Hunter Davis, and Rylan Bennett. Online condolences can be expressed at www.senterfuneraldirectors.com
