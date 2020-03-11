Bobby Ray Johnson, 60, passed away Friday afternoon, March 6, 2020 at North Mississippi Medical Center in Tupelo following a brief illness. A private family graveside service will be Saturday, March 14 at Piney Grove Cemetery near Nettleton. Arrangements will be provided by New Albany Funeral & Cremation Care. Mr. Johnson was born April 11, 1959 in Alabama, the son of the late Billy and Ludie Mae Williams Johnson. He received his education in the Pontotoc Public School System and was employed as a truck operator for Grant Trucking Company in Shannon before retiring for health reasons. A Christian and affectionately known as "Billy Bob", Mr. Johnson had been a resident of North Mississippi for 35 years. He will be remembered for his love of humor, being the family complainer and "prankster". Survivors include his children, Peggi Johnson and Wesley Johnson, both of Blue Springs, one sister, Patricia Posey of Pontotoc, two brothers, David Johnson of Shannon and Darrell Johnson of Pontotoc and four grandchildren. The staff of New Albany Funeral & Cremation Care invites you to share memories with the Johnson family at nafuneralsandcremations.com (662)539-7000
