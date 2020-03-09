UNION/LEE COUNTIES -- Bobby Ray Johnson, 60, passed away Friday, March 06, 2020, at North Mississippi Medical Center in Tupelo. Services will be on Private family graveside service will beSaturday, March 14 at 2 PM at Piney Grove Cemetery near Nettleton. Arrangements will be provided by New Albany Funeral & Cremation Care.

