CHESTERVILLE COMMUNITY -- Bobby Johnson, 77, passed away Tuesday, August 04, 2020, at Sanctuary Hospice House in Tupelo. Services will be on Thursday, August 6, 2020 at 1 PM at Tupelo Chapel of Holland Funeral Directors. Visitation will be on Thursday from 11 AM to service time only at the Tupelo Chapel. Private burial will follow in Old Chesterville Cemetery. A full obituary will follow at a later date.

