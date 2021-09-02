Bobby Johnson, 60, passed away on Thursday, September 01, 2021 at the NMMC. There will be no public service and burial will be in the Oak Grove Cemetery. Bobby lived his life to the fullest. He is survived by the mother of his children, Patti Johnson; mother, Annie Johnson; daughter, Crystal Johnson of Mantachie; son, John Johnson of Fulton; sister, Beverly Hoyle (Randy) of Mantachie; brother, Billy Johnson (Teresa) of Mantachie; grandchildren, Paxdon Cox, Jessica Emerson and a special niece Kelsey Hoyle; along with a host of other family and friends. He was preceded in death by his father, Bobby G. "Sonny" Johnson and a brother, Bradley Johnson. Expressions of sympathy may be sent to the family @www.watersfuneralservice.com

