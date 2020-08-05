Ms. Bobby Ruth McDaniel Johnson, 77, died Tuesday, August 4, 2020 at Sanctuary Hospice House following an extended illness. She was born September 9, 1942 in Lee County, Mississippi to David and Ruth Kelly McDaniel. She worked many years as a receptionist employed by Pepsi Americas Beverage Distribution. She enjoyed shopping, horses, and watching westerns, but most of all she enjoyed spending time with her family. She was an Elvis enthusiast and loved his gospel music. She was a long-time attendee of Chesterville Calvary Baptist Church and a member of Chesterville Baptist Church where she worshiped at the time of her failing health. A celebration of life service will be at 1 PM, Thursday, August 6, 2020 in the Tupelo Chapel of Holland Funeral Directors with Bro. Jim Varnon and Bro. Sammy Coker officiating. Private burial will follow in Old Chesterville Cemetery. Visitation will be Thursday from 11 AM to service time. Survivors include her son, Donald Johnson of the Macedonia Community; daughter, Angela Coggins and her husband, Dennis of Tupelo; and 2 grandchildren, Jessica Lane Johnson of Houston, TX, and Taylor McDaniel Johnson of Tupelo. She was preceded in death by her parents. Pallbearers will be Jerel Baughman, Logan Johnson, Dan Crane, John Stewart, Jonathan Simmons, Dean Wages, and Greg Shelton. Honorary pallbearers will be George Shelton, Allen Simmons, Noonan Crane, Tommy Smith, Tommy Johnson, Mike Holcomb, and Neal Turner. Memorials may be sent to Sanctuary Hospice House, P.O. Box 2177, Tupelo, MS 38803. Condolences to the family may be emailed to hollandfuneraldirectors@comcast.net. Those who cannot attend may view the services at 1 PM on Thursday and thereafter at hollandfuneraldirectors.com/live-streaming.
