Bonnie Faye Johnson, 85, died Saturday, December 25, 2021 at North Ms. Medical Center, Tupelo, MS. She was born in Paden, MS to Fred Ryan and Oma Lee McClung Goddard. She was a homemaker and a member of New Bethel Missionary Baptist Church. Services will be Wednesday, December 29, 1 p.m. at New Bethel Missionary Baptist Church, Belmont, MS with Bro. Glenn Bridgmon and Bro. William McClellon officiating. Burial will be in New Bethel Cemetery, Belmont, MS. Deaton Funeral Home, Belmont, MS will be in charge of arrangements. She is survived by one daughter - Marsha Page; one grandson - Jeremy Page; one granddaughter- Laken Ziarko (Zack); one great-grandchild - Ian Ziarko and her son-in-law- Bobby Page. She was preceded in death by her husband, Arlis Johnson, a son, Micky Johnson, a grandson, Kevin Page, her parents and her siblings, Maurey Goddard and Merle Clark. Pallbearers will be Johnny Johnson, Lee Johnson, Donald Ray Thomas, Faron Credille, Dicky Sparks and Alton Hester. Visitation will be Wednesday, December 29, 11-1 p.m. at New Bethel Missionary Baptist Church.
