Bradley Ray Johnson, 57, passed away Sunday, August 15, 2021 at his home, surrounded by his family. He was born in Lee County on November 18, 1963 to Sonny and Beatrice Turner Johnson. Bradley was not much for hobbies or sports, but was known for his integrity and strong work ethic. For nearly 20 years he worked at Gibson Corrugated as maintenance supervisor. He also worked for Wabash and International Paper. He was dedicated to responsibility and taking care of his family. Bradley leaves behind his wife of 34 years, Sheila Johnson of Myrtle; his mother, Beatrice Johnson of Mantachie; his son, Bandon Johnson of Wisconsin; two step-sons, Jason Jordan (Paula) and Mark Jordan (Mauri) all of Myrtle; his sister Beverly Hoyle (Randy) of Mantachie; two brothers, Billy Johnson (Teresa) and Bobby Johnson, all of Mantachie; special friend, Billy Jett of Mantachie; and seven grandchildren. He was preceded in death by his father, Sonny; a daughter, Jennifer Lynn Johnson; his mother-in-law, Agnes Willard; and a close friend, Eugene Hooper. The family will have a visitation to honor Bradley's life from 1 until 3 p.m. Wednesday, August 18, 2021 at W.E. Pegues, Saltillo. In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations be made to a favorite charity of the donor's choice. Expressions of sympathy and fond memories may be shared at www.peguesfuneralhome.com.
