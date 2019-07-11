Brenda Davis Johnson, 65, of Booneville, died Wednesday, July 10, 2019, at her home. She was born September 10, 1953 to Roy "Pete" Lee Davis and Christine Hickman Ware. She worked over forty years as a Registered Nurse in hospitals, hospice and home health but the majority of her time working with Dr. Johnson at his clinic. She poured her heart into caring for her patients medically and mentally. She stopped working to go care for her husband, her favorite patient, Dr. Johnson after his strokes. She loved her family and couldn't talk enough about her grandchildren and of course her pets. She enjoyed plants and flowers. She was a member of First Baptist Church of Booneville. A Celebration of Life will be at Saturday, July 13, 2019 at 2:00 PM, at McMillan Funeral Home. Burial will be in Gaston Cemetery. She is survived by her children, Tracy Maria (Ryan) Cornelius of Corinth and 1st SGT John Brandon Guin of Fort Jackson, SC, Jennifer Ann (Eric) Greene of Atlanta, Christopher Allyn Johnson of Mooreville; six grandchildren, Daniel and Roger Greene, Alyssa, Madelyn and Jacob Cornelius and Cooper Guin; brother, Tommy Lee (Cathy) Davis; many nieces, nephews, and their children and friend. She is preceded in death by her beloved husband, Dr. Dwight Allyn Johnson and her parents. Visitation will be from 12:00 PM to 2:00 PM Saturday, July 13, 2019 at the funeral home. Condolences may be left at www.mcmillanfuneralhome.com
Tags
Recommended for you
Add an entry as Guest
Report
Watch the guestbook. Stop watching this guestbook.
Sign A Guestbook
Offer a personal message of sympathy...
You'll find individual Guest Books on the page with each obituary notice. By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. . From a Guest Book, you may log in with your user account to leave a message. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that. Otherwise, it's simple to create a new one by clicking on the Create "Sign up" button and following the simple steps on the Sign Up page.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Add an entry as Guest
Thank you for helping us ensure the comments are appropriate and encouraging. If you feel that this comment is not helpful, please report it by clicking the link in the comment.