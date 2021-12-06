Cayce Ann Johnson, 89, passed away Sunday, December 5, 2021 at her residence. She was born in Itawamba County, MS to Cayce Trenton and Michael Augusta Mullins Taylor. She was retired from Sunshine Mills where she worked as a receptionist. Ann was a member of First Baptist Church, Red Bay, AL for many years. Services will be Wednesday, December 8, 2 p.m. at Deaton Funeral Home Chapel, Red Bay, AL with Bro. Larry Hill and Bro. Bill Harper officiating. Burial will be in Hillcrest Masonic Cemetery, Fulton, MS. Deaton Funeral Home, Red Bay, AL will be in charge of arrangements. She is survived by three daughters - Sherry Johnson Bostick, Toni Jeanes and Jenny Johnson and four grandchildren - Dan Bostick, Trent Bostick, Cayce Kalkbrenner (Jay) and Dylan Johnson (Morgan). She was preceded in death by her husband, Albert S. Johnson, a daughter, Sidney Carol Johnson and her parents. Pallbearers will be Dan Bostick, Trent Bostick, Dylan Johnson, Joe Taylor, Chris Morrow and Jay Kalkbrenner. Visitation will be Wednesday, December 8, 12-2 p.m. at Deaton Funeral Home, Red Bay, AL.
