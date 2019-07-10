Charles Dalton Johnson, 74, resident of the Brownfield Community in Tippah County, passed away in the comfort of his home Wednesday morning July 10, 2019 following an extended illness. Gravesides Services will be at 4:30 PM Thursday July 11 at Stateline Cemetery near Walnut with his nephew, Bro. Ronnie Caldwell officiating. Arrangements will be provided by The Ripley Funeral Home. Mr. Johnson was born December 31, 1944 in Memphis, TN, the son of the late Floyd and Olive Juanita Meeks Johnson. He was a 1963 graduate of Walnut High School and continued his education at Northeast Mississippi Community College. A Christian, Mr. Johnson was employed as an industrial pipe fitter contractor for over 20 years before his retirement. He will be remembered for his love of fishing, watching crime documentaries, the Discovery Channel and football with his favorite team, The New York Giants. Those left to honor his memory include his wife, Stailiana Howell Johnson of Brownfield, two sons, Sean Johnson (Penny) of Ripley, Adam Johnson (Natalie) of Oklahoma City, OK , five grandchildren, Cheyanne, Eric, Zoe, Harlow and Phoenix Johnson,one step son, Michael Evans (Heather) of Memphis, TN, four step daughters, Leah Wick (David) of Tiplersville, Heather Louko (Scott) and Misty Cigalina (Cameron), both of Olive Branch and Jamie Hinton (Ian) of Byhalia, one sister, Gayra Johnson of Nashville, TN, eight step grandchildren, two brothers in law, James A. Howell, Jr (Laura) and Jack Howell (Barbara), both of London, New Hampshire and a host of nieces and nephews. He was also preceded in death by a sister, Billie Ruth Caldwell. The Ripley Funeral Home invites you to share memories with the Johnson family at www.ripleyfuneralhome.com.
