RIPLEY, MS -- Charles E. Johnson, 67, passed away Sunday, September 01, 2019, at North Mississippi Medical Center in Tupelo, MS. Services will be on Saturday, September 7, 2019 at 11:00 am at Foster and Son Funeral Home Chapel in Ripley, MS. Visitation will be on Friday, September 6, 2019 from 12:00 noon-6:00pm. Burial will follow at Boyd Cemetery in Ripley, MS. Services entrusted to Foster and Son Funeral Home in Ripley, MS..

