Charles K. Johnson, 80, of Tishomingo, MS, left this earth on Friday, Oct 8, 2021 at the NMMC in Iuka after an extended illness. He was born Sept 14, 1941 to Homer and Zellar Johnson. He enjoyed watching westerns, fishing, and building birdhouses. He was a retired master carpenter and handyman. He was a born-again follower of Jesus. He was preceded in death by his parents and one brother, Howard Johnson. Charles is survived by his life partner Frances West; two sons, Davie and wife Angela of Cheyenne,WY; and Derrick and wife Camilla of New Albany, MS; two sisters, Shirley Timbes of Burnsville, MS and Shelia Sutton and husband Rick of Tuscumbia, AL; 3 grandchildren and one great grandchild; numerous nieces, nephews, friends and extended family. Waters Funeral Home will be in charge of arrangements. A private graveside ceremony will be held at Fairview Community Church Cemetery at a later date. The family request in lieu of flowers that a donation be made to the charity of their choice, in his honor. Expressions of sympathy may be sent to the family @www.watersfuneralservice.com
