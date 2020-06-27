Angela Lee Johnson Christy, 59, resident of Ecru, passed away Saturday morning, June 27, 2020 at her residence following a brief illness. A Service remembering the life of Angela will be at 4 PM Monday, June 29 in The Memory Chapel of New Albany Funeral & Cremation Care located at the intersection of Hwy 30 and W. Bankhead. Visitation will be from 3 PM to 4 PM and a private family burial will be in the Ecru Cemetery. Angela was born January 7, 1961 in Union County, the daughter of Burrell Graham and the late Mary Carlton Hudson. She was a graduate of Saltillo High School and was employed with Delta Furniture Manufacturing Company in Pontotoc until her recent illness. In addition to her father, survivors include her daughter, Miranda Norman (Kentrell) of Ecru, a son, Michael Hatcher of Pontotoc, three grandchildren, Jayceon, Ja'cori and Josiah Norman. The staff at New Albany Funeral & Cremation Care invites you to share memories with Angela's family at nafuneralsandcremations.com
