Clenail Johnson,56, went home to his heavenly reward peacefully on Thursday, May 21, 2020, to play his guitar for the Lord. He passed away at NMMC-Gilmore Amory. He was born in Monroe County on February 15, 1964, to Arthur & Nancy Bell Westmoreland. He was known as the Guitar Man for many gospel groups in Monroe County. A Celebration of Life Graveside Service will be held at 11:00 a.m. Tuesday, May 26, 2020, at Greater New Prospect with Rev. Leon Griffin officiating. Burial will follow in the church cemetery in Nettleton, MS. Darden & Sons Funeral Home is in charge of the arrangements. He is survived by one son, Cleshawn Dobbs; 5 brothers, Jerry Westmoreland, Leek A. Pierce, Floyd Pierce, Otis Westmoreland, and Louis Westmoreland; 2 sisters, Mary Brown of Amory and Adlene Walker. Visitation will be Monday, May 25, 2020, at the Susie L. Darden Memorial Chapel.

