Danny Richard Johnson, 65, lifelong resident of North Mississippi, passed away peacefully Sunday, January 19, 2020 at his residence in Fulton following a brief illness. A Service of Remembrance will be at 2 PM Saturday, February 1 at Mt. Pisgah Baptist Church in Fulton with Bro. Bobby Ivey officiating. Private interment is planned. Arrangements will be provided by New Albany Funeral & Cremation Care. Mr. Johnson was born February 2, 1954 in Tupelo, the son of the late Burlon and Minnie Jane Langeley Johnson. He received his education in the Itawamba County Public School System and was married August 13, 1977 to Pam Krause Johnson who survives. A Christian, Mr. Johnson was employed for a number of years with United Steel Workers before his retirement. An avid outdoorsman who enjoyed hunting, he will be remembered for his love of working in his garden, fishing and animals of all kinds. In addition to his wife of 43 years, survivors also include his children, Hope Johnson Bush and Tim Johnson, both of Fulton, one brother, Tony Johnson of Fulton, nine grandchildren, Madison, Alyce and Tylen Bush, Jalen, Nick, Bailey, Kinzey Johnson, Caleb and Hannah Thomas. He was also preceded in death by a son, Isreal Brazeal and a brother, Donny Johnson. The staff of new Albany Funeal & Cremation Care invites you to share memories with the johnson family at www.nafuneralsandcremations.com. (662)539-7000.
