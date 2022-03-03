David Leroy Johnson, 68, was born on October 22, 1953. He departed this earthly life on Wednesday, February 23, 2022. David's time on earth will always be cherished by family and friends. He was a hard worker, handyman and would help anybody do anything. He enjoyed fishing and sharing the many humorous moments found in life. He was a member of Adkins Chapel United Methodist Church, Blue Mountain. David is survived by his children: Keiron Johnson (Trina), Kevin Johnson (Lawanda) both of New Albany, MS and Keat Johnson of Houston, TX; sisters: Gloria Gray (Russell) of Blue Mountain, MS, Edna Currin of Indianapolis, IN, Billy Johnson (Jessie) of Blue Mountain, MS; brothers: Thomas Johnson (Stella), Eddie Fryar (Nell) both of Ripley, MS, other relatives and friends. Visitation will be 1 - 2 p.m. on Sunday, March 6, 2022, at new Birth Community Church, New Albany, MS. Service will begin at 2 p.m. Burial will follow in Adkins Chapel Church Cemetery in Blue Mountain, MS. Face masks are Required. Bailey Funeral Home in Okolona is in charge of the arrangements.
