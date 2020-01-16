Dawn Elizabeth Johnson

Dawn Elizabeth Johnson died December 6, 2019 in Tupelo. She was 56. She was born July 29, 1963 to J.D. Johnson and Bernice Ophaline Young "Bonnie" Johnson. She worked as a bartender in the restaurant industry. She was a delightful soul and had a fun loving personality. A Celebration of Life service for Dawn will be held on Sunday, Jan. 19, 2020 at 2 PM in the Tupelo Chapel of Holland Funeral Directors. Bro. Ricky Young will officiate. Visitation will be from 1:30 PM to service time on Sunday. Following the service, the Celebration will continue at the clubhouse of the Natchez Trace Golf Club. Condolences may be posted at hollandfuneraldirectors.com. For who cannot attend the service, it will be livestreamed at 2 PM and archived at hollandfuneraldirectors.com/life-streaming.

djournal.com

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) entries

Sign the guestbook.

Add an entry as Guest

Thank you for helping us ensure the comments are appropriate and encouraging. If you feel that this comment is not helpful, please report it by clicking the link in the comment.

Add an entry
Stop watching this guestbook.