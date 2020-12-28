Denise Johnson, 58, passed away Wednesday, December 23, 2020, at North Mississippi Medical Center in Tupelo, MS. Services will be on Graveside Tuesday December 29, 2020 at 1:00 pm with all safety policies implemented. at Prospect Cemetery in Houston, MS. at Montgomery Mortuary of Houston, MS in charge of arrangements.. Burial will follow at Prospect Cemetery in Houston, MS..

