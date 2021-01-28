Dennia Johnson, 58, passed away Thursday, January 28, 2021, at her home in Houston. Services will be on January 31, 2021 at 2:00 P.M. at Houston Funeral Home. Visitation will be on January 31, 2021 at Houston Funeral Home from 1:00 P.M. - 2:00 P.M.

