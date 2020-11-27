Dimple Johnson, 71, passed away Thursday, November 26, 2020, at her home. She was born October 2, 1949 to the late William B. Cox and the late Charlene South in Prentiss County. She was a member of Mt. Vernon Baptist Church in Fulton. Dimple enjoyed fishing, watching NASCAR, and spending time with family and friends, especially her grandchildren. Services will be at 2:00 pm on Sunday November 29, 2020 at Senter Funeral Home with Bro. Lloyd Minor, and Bro. Bobby Jarrell officiating. Burial will be in Sandy Springs Cemetery. Visitation will be from 5:00 pm to 7:00 pm on Saturday, November 28 at Senter Funeral Home. Senter Funeral Home has been entrusted with the arrangements. She is survived by her son; John Wayne (Shannon) Johnson of Tupelo, daughters; Melissa (Brian) Umfress of Fulton, Tracy (Mike) Blassingame of Fulton, Tammy (Jerry) Nichols of Booneville, and Ladonna South of Booneville, several grand and great grandchildren, sisters; Tracey (Robert) Cook of Booneville, and Gail Childers of Booneville, and a brother; Larry South of Booneville. She was preceded in death by her husband; Jackie Wayne Johnson, who passed away on October 30, 2020, her parents; William B. Cox, and Charlene South, daughter; Amanda Bonita Bejarano, and a brother; Gary South. Pallbearers will be Brian Umfress Jr., William Umfress, Jacob Umfress, Richie Umfress, Cody Dowdy, and Jeremy Mason. Zackary Johnson will serve as honorary pallbearer. Online condolences can be expressed at www.senterfuneraldirectors.com
