TIPPAH / UNION COUNTIES -- Donatus Nicholas Johnson, 92, passed away Thursday, November 21, 2019, at his residence in Dumas. Services will be on Per the request of Mr. Johnson, private services are planned. at Arrangements will be provided by The Ripley Funeral Home..

