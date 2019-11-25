Donatus Nicholas Johnson, 92, resident of the Dumas Community and former resident of Illinois, passed away peacefully in the comfort of his home on Thursday, November 21, 2019 following an extended illness. Per the request of Mr. Johnson, all services will be private. Arrangements will be provided by The Ripley Funeral Home. Mr. Johnson was born February 16, 1927 in Glidden, WI, the son of the late Daniel and Clara Schaffer Johnson. He was a graduate of Glidden High School and served his country in the United States Army during the World War II period. A Christian, Mr. Johnson was a valued employee of the Sealmaster Bearing Corporation in Aurora, IL for 43 years before retiring. A quiet, private person, he will be remembered for the talents he possessed working with his hands. A skilled craftsman, these talents permitted him to create and repair objects of all types. In earlier years he enjoyed fishing, rabbit hunting and riding his Harley. Listening to bluegrass music and watching old westerns were favorite pasttimes. Those left to honor his memory include his son, Scott Johnson (Shelly) of Mendota, IL, one sister, Joan Miller of Ripley, four grandchildren, Jason Cornwell (Giselle), Jenny Sabaski (Kassy), Chase Johnson and Cody Husband and three great grandchildren, Jason Cornwell, Jr., Stella Cornwell and Nikolus Sabaski. He was also preceded in death by his wife, Rose Moberg Johnson, his daughter, Robin Warrenfeltz, three sisters, Ruth Moore, Raynette Robinson and Charlotte Bosh, and three brothers, Clem, Mark and Gene Johnson. The Ripely Funeral Home invites you to share memories with the Johnson family at www.ripleyfuneralhome.com.
