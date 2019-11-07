Donny Richard Johnson, 68, resident of the Itawamba and Monroe County area, passed away Friday, October 25, 2019 at North Mississippi Medical Center in Tupelo following an extended illness. Private family services are planned. Arrangements will be provided by New Albany Funeral & Cremation Care. Mr. Johnson was born November 23, 1950 in Itawamba County, the son of the late Burlen Richard and Minnie Langley Johnson. He received his education in the Itawamba County Public School System and was employed as a long distance truck operator until his retirement for health reasons. A Christain, Mr. Johnson proudly served his country is the Unites States Army during the Vietnam War period. He will be remembered as an avid outdoorsman that enjoyed hunting and fishing. Watching westerns on television was a favorite pasttime. Survivors include his children, Angelina Fretwell (Kenneth) and Pamela Neal (Jimmy), both of Aberdeen and Samuel Johnson of Amory, two brothers, Danny Johnson of Fulton and Tony Johnson of Tremont, six grandchildren and seven great grandchildren. The American flag at The New Albany Funeral & Cremation Care honors Mr. Johnson and all Veterans for their service to our country...GOD BLESS AMERICA!!! The staff of New Albany Funeral & Cremation Care invites you to share memories with the Johnson family at www.nafuneralsandcrematins.com (662)539-7000
